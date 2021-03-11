AIADMK’s 2nd list out, 27 ministers set to contest from familiar turf

Chennai :

The ruling party has largely retained seasoned hands with 27 of the 30 Ministers to contest from their present constituencies besides another 45 sitting MLAs, which includes 12 women.





State Ministers G Baskaran, Nilofar Kafeel and S Valarmathi were not part of the list. The AIADMK also denied tickets to O P Jayapradeep, the second son of deputy CM and Jayavardhan, son of minister D Jayakumar. Other notable misses include former Ministers and sitting MLAs Semmalai, Thoppu Venkatachalam, Manikandan and MLA Raja Varman besides Kallakurichi Prabhu, Aranthangi Rathinasabhapathi and Virudhachalam Kalaichelvan, who returned to AIADMK from AMMK were also denied seats.





According to a joint statement released by party convenor O Panneerselvam and his deputy Palaniswami, party district secretary Aadhi Rajaram will take on DMK’s MK Stalin in Kolathur while former ministers Gokula Indira will fight from Anna Nagar and B Valarmathi will contest from Alandur.





As of now, 14 seats remain to be shared in the ruling alliance. The total number of declared nominees in AIADMK is 177 while the Tamil Manila Congress of GK Vasan is still holding talks with the AIADMK. The party had earlier released the names of six candidates, including CM EPS and his deputy OPS. EPS and OPS will contest from their sitting seats of Edappadi and Bodinayakkanur respectively. The AIADMK had already shared 20 seats with the BJP and another 23 seats with PMK. According to party sources, the AIADMK will contest in more than 180 seats under its Two Leaves symbol.While the BJP will contest in Harbour, Thousand Lights, Coimbatore south, Nagercoil, Ooty, Tharapuram (reserved) Thali, Karaikudi, Ramanathapuram and Madurai north assembly segments, the PMK will contest from its traditional stronghold seats of Salem, Mettur, Kancheepuram, Dharmapuri, Jayankondam, Senji, Kancheepuram, Pennagaram and Vridhachalam.





Sources said more than 20 sitting MLAs and three ministers have lost their tickets due to alliance and strong dissent is being witnessed from several constituencies.