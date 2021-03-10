To fight polls alone or in alliance, DMDK to announce plans tomorrow

DMDK cadre celebrate at their headquarters in Chennai after the party snapped ties with AIADMK.

Chennai :

“The meeting deliberated whether to join any other alliance or to contest alone. Be it any decision, it will be announced on Thursday”, said G Parthasarathy, DMDK Deputy Secretary, while addressing the media.





The announcement of quitting the alliance came as a shock not just to AIADMK leaders, but also the BJP heavyweights, who urged DMDK to reconsider their decision.





Though DMDK has not made any decision instantly, ait has not ruled out the option of joining hands with other parties. Sources in DMDK said that while the option of aligning with AMMK was being considered, leaders from Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) have also approached us to join their alliance.





Meanwhile, DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant had hinted that their party might face the elections alone and had instructed the district secretaries to be ready for such a scenario also.





DMDK has always been in good terms with the TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK as recently Premalatha praised V K Sasikala and even tried to meet her after her release from Parappana Agrahara prison.





But due to COVID-19 infection and the restrictions, Sasikala did not give appointment to Premalatha.





Sources also said that based on the recent interview for candidates who sought tickets to contest on behalf of Vijayakanth party, the DMDK has prepared a list of candidates for 140 constituencies and if no alliance worked for them the list might be released even on Thursday.





While the party has got 2.2 percentage vote share in the previous Parliament election, Premalatha Vijayakant had been claiming that the DMDK still has the same 10 percentage share that they obtained in 2009 to give credence to the option of going alone in the polls this time.