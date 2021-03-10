DPC staffer caught while taking money from farmer

Thiruchirapalli :

P Baskaran (47), a farmer from Kulasekaranallur near Panthanallur in Kumbakonam, took 116 bags of paddy to the DPC at Kamatchipuram in Tiruvidaimarudur on February 14. The staff there reportedly demanded a huge amount as commission for procurement. However, Baskaran refused to give the money and his paddy was not procured.





After a series of negotiations, he agreed to pay Rs 4,200 – nearly Rs 40 per bag – and the DPC staff procured the paddy on March 6. They told Baskaran that the procurement money would be credited to his account only after he paid them the commission. They also asked him to hand over the money before March 8.





However, unwilling to pay them the money, Baskaran lodged a complaint with the DVAC in Thanjavur on Tuesday morning. Based on the complaint, a DVAC team led by DSP Manikandan went to the DPC and caught S Kesavamurthy (38), a stock clerk, red-handed while he was accepting Rs 4,200 from Baskaran.





Apart from the chemical laced currency, DVAC officials also seized unaccounted cash of Rs 30,000 from Kesavamurthy. The team conducted a thorough inspection at the DPC and arrested Kesavamurthy.