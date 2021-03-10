2 SSIs arrested for taking bribe from motorist

Coimbatore :

The accused, Ganesan (53) and Irulappan (57), both SSI’s attached to the Variety Hall Road police station had seized the two-wheeler of one Sridhar for drunken driving during a vehicle check on February 27 in their station limits.





The police said the two cops demanded Rs 6,000 to let him go without registering a case and to return his two-wheeler. However, Sridhar struck a deal to arrange Rs 1,700 and get back the vehicle after payment.





Meanwhile, Sridhar tipped off the DVAC sleuths, who then laid a trap using chemical-laced notes. The complainant also claimed that he was not drunk while riding the vehicle.





As planned, when Sridhar gave the cash, the DVAC sleuths, led by deputy superintendent of police TH Ganesh, caught the two SSI’s red-handed. Further inquiries are on.