Agricultural officer booked for siphoning Rs 5L subsidy

Chennai :

Under a scheme introduced in 2017-18, eligible farmers were given a grant of Rs 25,000 for purchasing cow and Rs 5,000 for purchasing fertilizers for their agriculture land. The accused officer, K Sathya Lakshmi, working in the office of Assistant Director of Agriculture, Pernambut, was accused of swindling money meant for the scheme.





According to DVAC, Sathya Lakshmi gave 50 cows to beneficiaries in Pernambut village and another 50 to villagers in Mittalam village in 2019-20. But she allegedly submitted fake bills for Rs 5 lakh meant for purchasing fertilizers for 100 beneficiaries, and misappropriated the amount. She also allegedly allotted subsidy amount to at least eight of her relatives who were not eligible to benefit from the scheme.





The official has been booked under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act along with IPC sections for cheating and forgery.





It may be noted that DVAC had booked officials of Animal Husbandry Department and panchayat officials in Kothamangalam village in Nagapattinam in January for allegedly swindling money meant as subsidy for the free cow distribution scheme.