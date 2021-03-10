569 fresh cases and four more deaths logged

Chennai :

Chennai reported 236 new cases and the number surged in Coimbatore (55). As many as 48 fresh cases were reported in Chengalpattu.





Four more deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu (two each in private and government hospitals). So far, 12,525 deaths have been reported in the State.





With 510 more patients being discharged, the number of recoveries stands at 8,39,648. The number of active cases is currently at 4,073.





After the increased testing, 55,134 samples and 55,964 people were tested for the virus on Tuesday.





The number of people getting vaccinated dipped on Tuesday with only 80,476 people taking the jab. So far, 10,38,803 people have been vaccinated against in the State.