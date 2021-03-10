Rahul keeps promise, surprises TN boy with sports shoes

Madurai :

A Antony Felix, a student of Class 4, received the courier at 11 am and couldn’t contain his joy. “It’s a wonderful surprise for my son. Rahul Gandhi kept his promise,” Antony Xavier, the boy’s father said.





During Rahul’s campaign tour of Kanniyakumari on March 1, Xavier, along with his son and others were waiting near a school with bouquets to receive the leader. After spotting the group, Rahul stepped down from his vehicle and interacted with the boys. While taking them to a tea shop at Paraikodu, the Congress leader had spotted Antony walking without shoes and during a chat with him, the leader came to know of his aspirations of becoming a good athlete. To motivate his sportsmanship, Rahul promised Antony that he would send him a pair of sports shoes.





“My son’s an average academician, but has keen interest in athletics. He can run up to 15 km in just an hour,” the boy’s father, who runs a garment store near Thuckalay, said, adding, Rahul was in touch with party men to ensure that Antony gets required training by a coach.