Despite high efficacy results, Covaxin not stocked by most private hospitals in city

Chennai :

Of the 15 major hospitals in the city, only two have Covaxin availability and others have Covishield for the public. “Many elderly people tend to choose Covaxin. However, most of them visiting private hospitals are being made to choose Covishield or being directed to government hospitals due to unavailability of the vaccine,” said a city-based physician.





While there is adequate availability of Covaxin, private hospitals have not opted for it. “Our hospital only has Covishield as Covaxin is less opted for. Thus, we did not want to waste the vaccines if the turnout was low. We direct patients to other government or private hospitals if they insist on taking Covaxin,” said a representative from a private hospital. Even as the Union Health Ministry had earlier stated that people can choose the vaccine they want, as on March 8, 22,560 beneficiaries opted for Covaxin in TN. An official from a private hospital in Porur stated that the hospital was administering Covishield as per government instructions. “Private hospitals need to be prepared for providing medical care in case of adverse effects, and the controversy over the trials seems to have created the confusion,” said the official.





Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam said that private hospitals need to request the vaccine specifically. “If the hospitals do not request Covaxin, we would not not provide it. Government hospitals have adequate availability of Covaxin and Covishield,” he added.