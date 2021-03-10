High Court notice to EC on poll manifestos with sky-high promises

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy before whom the plea moved by Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) in this regard came up on Tuesday, issued notice to ECI returnable by March 15.





Advocate S Sathia Chandran appearing for CCC submitted that the political parties offer sky-high promises with none of them being implementable and the same turning out as fraud for the people.





Following this, based on SC’s direction, the ECI had come up with guidelines directing Chief Electoral Officers to obtain a copy of the manifestos from the political parties, and analyse them vis-à-vis the guidelines issued by the Commission and give their comments to the Commission at the earliest.





But the failure of ECI to set out any timeline to govern the scrutiny process has resulted in such comments regards manifestos coming forth after the election process is completed thwarting the purpose of creating level playing fields between the contested parties and candidates in election, the counsel said.





Based on this, the plea sought for a direction to the ECI to announce a timeline for passing final orders on the election manifestos and publicise the same in print and electronic media to create awareness among the voters.