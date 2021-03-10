ECI cites irregularities in TN I-T raids, transfers IRS official

Chennai :

Pankaj Srivastava, Director, ECI, in his note to the Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes on Tuesday, stated that ‘after a review of the electoral preparedness in the state of Tamil Nadu, Commission has decided that K G Arunraj IRS, be transferred from TN and attached with CBDT, Headquarters immediately.’ He has also sought a compliance report by Wednesday.





Sources said that the ECI which had received complaints against a few revenue officials in TN of suspected financial irregularities during recent IT raids, had also asked Chief Electoral Officer Sathyabrata Sahoo to file a report in this regard.





Earlier in the day, the CEO held a meeting with the ECI-appointed special expenditure observers Madhu Mahajan and BR Balakrishnan to discuss expenditure of the candidates, monitoring poll expenses by political parties besides strategies to monitor cash movement and inducement to voters through digital transactions.





Heads of departments of various enforcement agencies like Income Tax, Customs, Police, Registration, Commercial Tax also participated where they shared intelligence gathered related to the movement of cash and goods.





The Election Department also released the contact numbers of two observers for the public and the political parties to contact them directly for registering complaints and poll violations. Special expenditure observers Mahajan and Balakrishnan can be reached at phone numbers 9444376337 and 9444376347, a release stated.





The Press Information Bureau, Chennai, has prepared TN Assembly election handbook for the April 6 polls to be released at Shastri Bhavan by the CEO.