First list of candidates to be announced tomorrow, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan

Chennai :

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) has finalised the seat-sharing arrangement with its alliance partners for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls and they will be contesting on 154 out of 234 assembly seats.





On the remaining 80 seats, its two alliance partners -- All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) led by R. Sarathkumar and T.R. Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) -- will contest on 40 seats each. All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) has already announced to contest upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in an alliance.





However, Hassan has not released the seat-sharing arrangement officially. The MNM had secured around four per cent votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, with its share going as high as 10 per cent in the urban areas. Dr R Mahendran, MNM vice-president and its candidate from Coimbatore, had secured 1.45 lakh votes or 11.6 per cent of the total vote share the constituency.





The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.