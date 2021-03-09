Man electrocuted as high-voltage live wire falls on him

Chennai :

Jacob (48) is a resident of Ambedkar Street in Echur village next to Sriperumbudur. On Monday, when he came home from work, a high voltage electric wire broke and fell on him. He was electrocuted and died on the spot. The locals immediately informed the Electricity Board and the police.





Sungwarsathram police arrived at the scene and recovered Jacob's body. Later, it was sent to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case and are investigating the accident with the staff from the Electricity Board.





Meanwhile, the locals have requested EB department to replace high voltage electric wires in the residential area.