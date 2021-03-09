Denied permission for bull run, TN villagers conduct dog race

Tiruvannamalai :

However, it resulted in Kannamangalam police filing cases against 8 organisers of the event under different Sections relating to animal abuse and gathering crowd despite Section 144 in force due to the pandemic.





Talks with locals revealed that bull runs – as against Jallikattu in the southern districts – were not permitted by the district administration resulting in the events being held on the sly. Police filed cases against 50 persons for a similar event at Vadugasathu near Arani and near Chengam recently, sources revealed.





According to Mohanraj (32) a daily wage worker and one of the organisers of the event, “We do not understand why we are denied permission for the event as it is a tradition dating back to years. This year we even arranged for a Vaadivasal from where we let lose the dogs.” Similarly, Jaiganesh (21) another organiser revealed that 30 dogs, including a Rotweiller and a pomeranian, a Rajapalayam breed canine, participated in the event witnessed by residents from surrounding villages. Each participating dog was given a number and decorated, after which they were allowed to run in the lined pathway.