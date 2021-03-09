Surge outnumbers recoveries, active cases cross 4k-mark

Chennai :

Chennai added 229 new cases, while it was 48 in Coimbatore and 46 in Chengalpattu. Kallakkurichi and Perambalur did not report any fresh cases.





Three more deaths were notified during the day, pushing up the virus toll in Tamil Nadu to 12,521.





The Health Department bulletin said 532 persons were discharged from hospitals after treatment on Monday, taking the total number of discharges to 8,39,138. The number of active cases now stands at 4,018.





In the last 24 hours, 54,325 samples and 54,148 people were tested for the infection in Tamil Nadu, the bulletin added.