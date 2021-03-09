Kovilpatti honours its lone auto woman

Deivajothi getting an award in Kovilpatti on Monday

Madurai :

Recognising the talent of a woman auto-rickshaw driver, who hails from Vadakku Thittangulam, a small hamlet near Kovilpatti of Thoothukudi district, Bharathiyar Memorial Trust, Kovilpatti, presented her with ‘Bharathi’ award.





Deivajothi is the only woman in Kovilpatti to drive an auto-rickshaw, the common mode of transport for many. On receiving the award, a jubilant Deivajothi said she had been working with great dedication over the last five years now in Kovilpatti.





The programme was organised in association with Kovilpatti Rotary Club. P Muthu Murugan, founder of the trust presided.





Railways hail women





In Madurai, Women’s Day was celebrated on the premises of Railway Divisional office. Lalit Kumar Mansukhani, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, presided over the programme.





Divisional Railway Manager VR Lenin disbursed cash awards and merit certificates to women employees.