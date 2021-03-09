Forest Dept take frontline COVID warriors for a chill-out with nature

The frontline warriors, who were taken on a visit to Baralikkadu in Karamadai forest range

Coimbatore :

A total of 50 women comprising doctors, nurses, lab assistants and technicians working in Primary Health Centres (PHC) in Karamadai and Mettupalayam celebrated the day in the company of tribal people at Baralikkadu in Karamadai Forest range.





Baralikkadu is an eco-tourism spot, which remains out of bounds for tourists over the last one year following the outbreak of COVID-19.





It also turned out to be a learning experience for tribal people who learnt about the significance of Women’s Day from their guests. “And, these frontline workers in turn got to know of the forest wealth, wildlife conservation and their role in the forests,” said EN Manokaran, Forest Range Officer, Karamadai.





“I was thrilled to celebrate the day in a forest. That too, after going through severe stress working day and night during the pandemic, I felt completely rejuvenated to be in a natural ambience for the entire day,” said K Mangai, a nurse at Karamadai PHC.





The Forest Department is meanwhile planning to open up Baralikkadu for the public from this Wednesday.