Back from DMK meet, cadre makes quick buck by posing as RTO

Thiruchirapalli :

The Highway patrolling police noticed a person parking his car on the Tiruchy-Chennai bypass and stopping vehicles and collecting ‘fines’ after ‘verifying’ the documents. On suspicion, they passed on the information to the Padalur police station.





Based on the tip-off, Padalur police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. They confirmed that he was not a RTO. So the police secured him and brought him to the police station for further investigations.





During interrogation, the person was identified as V Selvakumar (45) from Anumanthanpatti in Theni district. He confessed that he was a DMK functionary and came to attend the mega DMK rally at Siruganur on Sunday.





After the meeting, he executed his fraudulent activity to make some quick money. The police also seized Rs 9,750, from his car and DMK stickers. Police found that he had been involved in similar offences. Further probe ise on.