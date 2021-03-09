Daily wager arrested for setting fire to Periyar statue

Coimbatore :

The accused, Murugavel, a daily wager from Samathuvapuram, said he had set the tyre on fire to stay warm from cold weather in the early morning hours. However, the fire spread to the dry garland on Periyar’s bust, he claimed.





The issue had triggered tension, with villagers and members of various organisations staging a road blockade demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.





When the protests by villagers and various organisations were under way, Murugavel too joined them. He informed police that he saw two men dropping a tyre on the statue and setting it afire after pouring petrol. Murugavel had added that the two men sped away on two-wheeler when he raised an alarm. However, he gave contradicting replies during the inquiry.





On suspicion, police grilled him further resulting in him confessing to the crime. However, villagers continued to reiterate their demand to install a new statue of Periyar and also erect a fence surrounding the bust.