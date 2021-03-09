Phone call logs expose smuggler’s nexus with Revenue officials, cops

Chennai :

These officials were in regular contact with the smuggler and did not take any action against him despite knowing that he was into illegal activities, noted the FIR that the DVAC registered last week.





The accused Revenue officials are P Murugesan, formerly Revenue Divisional Officer, Ranipet, now working as general manager, Aavin, Erode; R Kanniyappan, former Revenue Inspector, now Superintendent, Adi Dravidar Welfare Office, Ranipet; U Karthik, VAO, Padianallur village; M Venkatesan, now working as Taluk Supply Officer, Arakkonam and S Mathi, former Deputy Tahsidar Walajapet taluk.





M Venkatesan, inspector, formerly posted at Sholingur police station; G Maharajan, SI; Baskaran, SI; and constables, including Special Branch officials are among the police personnel listed as accused in the DVAC FIR.





The DVAC carried out a detailed probe based on a report by K Elambahaveth, the then Sub-Collector and Divisional Magistrate of Ranipet, after his team conducted a surprise check at Pulivalam village to check illegal gravel and soil quarrying by P Saravanan, cited as accused number 3 in the FIR.





During the raid, an earthmover, two lorries, two mobile phones and a two-wheeler were seized by the team. One of the seized mobile phones belonged to Saravanan. The call data records of the seized mobile phones showed details of financial transactions concerning the purchase of an SUV in the name Murugesan’s wife. The communication details also showed that the gravel smuggler was in regular touch with other accused Revenue and police officials as well.



