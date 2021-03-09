Editorial: E-campaigns in times of distancing

Chennai :

This year, the onus of branding one’s political party in the most appealing and socially relevant manner has doubled on all those involved, especially considering the impact of the pandemic, which subdued the fervour of campaigning in the initial months, due to restrictions on large gatherings. This year, the battle will be fought - not just on the airwaves, but even in cyberspace and social media, as two of the biggest Dravidian parties in the state - the ruling AIADMK and the Opposition DMK, had unleashed their party anthems of sorts, in a bid to garner as much support as they can muster, come election day.





The ruling party’s jingle titled Vetri Nadai Podum Tamizhagamey (loosely translated as Tamil Nadu’s Walk to Victory) is a seemingly big-budget set of videos, that employs high production values, slick editing, and extols the virtues of the AIADMK government by highlighting its various initiatives including the declaration of the Cauvery Delta as protected agricultural zones, distribution of relief materials to those affected by cyclones as well as the progress made in healthcare, industrial, entrepreneurial and educational spaces, vis-a-vis distribution of mopeds and laptops to female students.





To counter this, the DMK has its version of a party anthem, called Stalindhaan Varaaru (which means Stalin to return). Set to a catchy dappankoothu beat, the comparatively modestly produced video has been strung together using footage from several of the Opposition leader’s campaigns and his initiative for grievance redressal of the public, namely Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin (In Your Constituency). A big part of the video is dedicated to taking potshots at the ruling party, and its shortcomings - especially concerning key issues such as the judgment on NEET, the jallikattu controversy, the imposition of Hindi in the school curriculum, as well as the Pollachi sexual harassment scandal, and the safety of women. Taking a dig at the BJP-AIADMK combine, the video also splices in segments pertaining to the anti-CAA, and anti-NRC protests, in a clear message to their rivals, to desist from its alleged policy of divide and conquer. In 2015, the DMK had released its Namakku Naame - Mudiyatum Vidiyatum video campaign, which did not bear the desired results.





This online campaign employed by Dravidian parties is significant in the absence of the traditional methods of campaigning like road shows and door-to-door visits, a process that usually takes nothing less than six months. In a year marked by the lockdown, the same quantum of traction must be garnered in a matter of weeks, and it’s here that the mobile and internet penetration in the state comes into play. The IT wings of political parties are now being looked up to more than ever, for not just dissemination of election propaganda, but even for responding to tweets made by various contestants. It might be recalled that in August last year, the ruling party, keeping in mind the Assembly polls, had planned for a 70,000 member strong IT wing dedicated to the party’s affairs. And in February this year, the party launched a large-scale training programme for volunteers in its IT wing, involving digital campaigning pertaining to its area-specific work. Tellingly, this is the first time that the party is appointing IT workers at the polling booth level, in a shift from its practice of having I-T workers just for the union and district levels.





The election campaign this year will be one of the most hotly contested political battles in recent history. In the absence of patriarchs and matriarchs, all that the contestants have are the legacies of erstwhile stalwarts to fall back on. The claims made in videos, that at best serve as advertisements for achievements of the past, will need to be substantiated by actual ground level work that must be put into practice once the winners are declared.