Watch: Udhayanidhi Stalin narrates what happened at his interview to contest in Chepauk constituency

At a time when political parties in Tamil Nadu are busy with campaigns and plans for the upcoming Assembly Polls, Udhayanidhi Stalin explained how his interview to contest in Chepauk constituency went on. He took part in a book launch event in Chennai Book Fair on Monday where he launched Ma Subramaniam’s book ‘Odalam Vaanga’.





During the event, the actor-turned politician narrated how the interview with MK Stalin and Duraimurugan went on to contest in Chepauk constituency.





Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also DMK’s youth secretary submitted an application to the party, seeking a ticket to contest from Chepauk-Triplicane last month. It is to be noted that Chepauk-Triplicane is DMK's dependable constituency.









