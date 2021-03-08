TN Polls: CPI-M, CPI To Contest 6 Seats Each In DMK Alliance

While CPI-M had been sulking as the DMK was not ready to part with more than four seats, the alliance was finally sealed after DMK supremo M.K. Stalin had a detailed discussion with the CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
#BREAKING | DMK chief @mkstalin signs a formal agreement with CPIM party to confirm the alliance for upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. #DMK has allotted 6 constituencies for #CPIM in the state. #MKStalin#TNElection2021#TamilNadu@cpimspeak@arivalayam@DMKITwingpic.twitter.com/JM6RaZChxb— DT Next (@dt_next) March 8, 2021
