Squads, toll free nos: Agencies gear up for polls

Chennai :

In GST and Central Excise Commissionerate, Chennai South, the Commissioner has formed a team headed by assistant commissioner and directed deployment of flying squads and surveillance teams to conduct road checks and inspect godowns/warehouses etc. to curb illicit transport and storage of materials to influence voters. The Commissionerate will be working in co-ordination with Central agencies and state law enforcement agencies, said a press note.





Similarly Chennai Customs has deployed flying squads, static surveillance teams, sea patrolling team and road patrolling team to stem the flow of smuggled goods / contraband, unauthorised diversion of liquor and cigarettes from the Sea Ports, ICD’s, CFS’s, Chennai Anna International Airport and Customs Bonded Warehouses across Chennai and parts of Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts.





General public are requested to contact the said Control Room at 044-25246800 / 25254222, for any information pertaining to illicit movement of goods / valuables etc. during the election period, a release said. Income Tax department has already said that the ECI has sought the assistance of the Directorate General of the Income Tax (Investigations) to monitor election expenditure and to provide assistance for free and transparent fair elections by controlling the role of unaccounted funds in the election process. As a part of this initiative, the income tax department has set up a toll free number: 1800 425 6669 for public to give information on movement of large quantities of cash. The information can be faxed to: 044 – 28271915 or E-mail to itcontrol.chn@gov.in. The WhatsApp number is 94453 94453.