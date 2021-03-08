TN politics in hands of few families: Seeman

Chennai :

“Youngsters in Tamil Nadu are fuming against family politics in Tamil Nadu. Politics in Tamil Nadu is in the hands of few families and NTK will free the state from the families”, said Seeman, at the public meeting to introduce his party candidates, at YMCA ground, in Chennai. NTK is the first party to announce its political stand of contesting alone in the upcoming 2021 assembly polls. NTK also became the first party to introduce all the 234 candidates contesting in the polls. 117 women and 117 men candidates were seated together in the stage.





However, this is not the first time that NTK has allotted 50 percentage seats for women candidates as in 2019 Parliamentary election the party had allotted 20 seats each for men and women. “Without freedom of women there will be no freedom of the land”, said Seeman, while announcing 50 percentage of women candidates. Speaking about alliance, Seeman said that only the feared will have allies but NTK which is fearless will not align with any party. “Naam Tamilar is against corruption and people should tell me with whom NTK can ally,” quipped Seeman.





Seeman also said that if NTK comes to power education and medicine will be provided for free and not mixie and televisions. “NTK government will ensure that the economy of the state grows in the right direction so that people will be able to meet basic demands on their own but there will be no private schools and hospitals. Even the Chief Minister their relatives, IAS officers and their children should go to government schools and should get treatment in government hospitals”, said Seeman.





However, Seeman who initially said that he would contest against DMK President MK Stalin in Kolathur constituency has announced that he will contest in Thiruvottiyur constituency.