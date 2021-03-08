10 small parties strike alliance deal with AIADMK after exit of Karunas

Chennai :

AIADMK Convenors O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami met leaders from 10 minor parties including Pudhiya Needhi Katchi leader AC Shanmugam, Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi leader N R Dhanapalan, All India Moovendar Munnani Kazhagam leader N Sethuraman and so on and discussed with them about the alliance.





All the leaders expressed their support to their party and agreed to contest in AIADMK symbol if they are given seats.





Shanmugam had already contested in AIADMK symbol in Vellore constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.





Dhanapalan was in DMK alliance till 2019 and in 2016 he contested in Perambur constituency in ‘Rising Sun’ symbol but lost.





As he was not given seat in 2019 by-election he walked away from DMK alliance.





In 2016, AIADMK gave three seats to minor parties including Karunas, U Thaniyarasu and Thamimum Ansari but none of them are now in AIADMK alliance as Thaniyarasu being a loyalist of V K Sasikala met her recently and expressed support for her.





Thamimun Ansari had also parted from AIADMK alliance in 2019 but so far has not spoken about his stand on alliance for the upcoming assembly election.





Meanwhile, Tamil Manila Congress leader GK Vasan said that the seat sharing talks with AIADMK will be finalised on Monday.





“AIADMK alliance is gaining popularity as days progress and there is no doubt that the alliance will win majority of seats. There is no issue in alliance talks and the seats will be finalised on Monday”, said Vasan, while speaking to media.





Sources in AIADMK also said that the seat sharing talks with DMDK will also conclude on Monday and the alliance will get a complete shape in a day or two.



