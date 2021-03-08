Pondy records 25 new COVID cases, nearly 17.5K given jab

Puducherry :

According to the status report released by the Health Department, 25 of the 1,270 swab sample tests conducted on Saturday tested positive for the infection. Of these, 19 new cases were reported in Puducherry region, five in Karaikal region and one in Mahe region. About 22 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, nine of them were from Puducherry region, six from Karaikal, four from Yanam and three from Mahe.





Presently, 63 patients are being treated in Puducherry region, 11 in Karaikal, and 5 in Mahe. Another 97 persons tested positive were under home isolation in Puducherry, Karaikal and Mahe regions. At present, there are no COVID cases in Yanam region. As many as 17,243 persons were given vaccine in the UT so far.