Southern TN dists to see showers this week, Chennai to remain dry

Chennai :

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are expected over the isolated places over south Tamil Nadu from March 8 to 10. Dry weather is expected over north Tamil Nadu at this time, “ said an official from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





A thunderstorm warning has been issued for southern districts from March 8 to March 10. Meanwhile, coastal districts will only see cooler weather with no rain, say weather bloggers.





“As long as easterlies are there, the temperature in the eastern coastal districts from Chennai to Thoothukudi will be around normal or less than normal in the coming days. The temperature in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Karaikkal, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram will be around normal thanks to the easterlies bringing cool winds from the sea. For Chennai, the temperature will be around normal and summer will be subdued for the time being, “ said weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the page Tamil Nadu Weatherman.