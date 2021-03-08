TN records 567 new cases, one death

Chennai :

Meanwhile, Chennai reported a total of 251 new cases of COVID-19 and Coimbatore recorded 49 cases on Sunday. Among other districts, Chengalpattu recorded 45 new cases of COVID-19. Among other districts, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Tirupattur had no new cases of COVID-19.





One more death due to COVID-19 was reported in Tamil Nadu at a private hospital in Chennai. The deceased had several comorbidities and passed away on Saturday morning. The total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu has reached 12,518.





Another 521 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in Tamil Nadu to 8,38,606. Currently, there are a total of 3,997 active COVID-19 cases in the State. The numbers of samples tested on a daily basis have increased by at least 5,000. In the past 24 hours, a total of 55,116 more samples were tested for COVID-19 and 54,841 more people were tested for the same.