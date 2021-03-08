‘Poll rallies, events could be next cause of cluster’

Chennai :

Officials added that a special instruction has been issued to ensure safety protocols were being followed at election rallies, events and other gatherings.





With the emergence of 209 family clusters in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Villupuram and other districts, more than 480 cases of COVID-19 were reported across the State. These clusters are considered the main reason for the sudden spike in cases in the recent days.





Officials are also warned that election rallies and public events could be the next prospective challenge if the safety measures were not followed by the public and organisers.





“Gatherings during private events and other programmes are found to be a major cause of concern for the department. The organisers of public events, even in open spaces or hotels, should take permission for rallies and other gatherings, as they can be a problem later by causing superspreader events and COVID clusters,” said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.





The district Deputy Directors of Health Services have also been instructed to keep a check on public events and activities, for which permission should now be sought by the event organisers.





“The events being organised in indoor venues are permitted for a certain number of audience. However, they violate the rules and more number of people are admitted to the gatherings. Thus, instructions have been given to keep the events and rallies under check,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.