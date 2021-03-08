Tamil Nadu makes e-pass must for int’l, domestic travellers

Chennai :

The move comes in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases in states like Maharashtra and Kerala, even as Tamil Nadu has been witnessing an increase in the number of new infections over the past few days. Travellers visiting the state after generating an e-pass allow the government to trace them or their contacts if they had tested COVID-19 positive during their stay in Tamil Nadu. According to the G.O dated March 4, an auto e-pass is mandatory for all international and domestic passengers from other states and union territories. Last year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government had allowed only those with an e-pass to take up inter-district and inter-state travel, though the norms were relaxed later.