TN Elections 2021: Stalin Copies Our Poll Promises, Says Kamal Haasan

Chennai :

Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday charged that DMK president MK Stalin has copied his promise of providing a monthly salary for home-makers, creation of 50 lakh job opportunities and uplift of people living below poverty line.





Addressing a rally at Mint, he said that Stalin has been copying his party’s ideas and promises. “I am happy to teach dialogues to you, but now there are signs showing we are teaching Stalin too. When I said ‘Naame Theervu’, he (Stalin) says ‘Ondrinaivom Vaa’ with similar meaning. When I said we will pay salary to home-makers, he says he will give Rs 1000 per month to home-makers. We are the first political party to make such a promise based on the Beijing Proclamation. We take out good things from anywhere,” he said.





Haasan said that his party promises the creation of 50 lakh jobs in five years. “Now he says they will create 10 lakh jobs per year. It is nothing but 50 lakh jobs in five years. We said that the below poverty line would be replaced with a prosperity line by raising the living standards of the people. They copied and saying that they will bring one crore , people, out of the poverty line. We mentioned self-dependent village and they have promised to give a broadband connection. Many of the seven promises announced by Stalin was copied from us,” he said.





The actor-politician took a dig at Stalin for making speech by looking into notes. “Our notes are going to him. Why am I repeating this again was otherwise he will claim to be the inventor,” he said.





Referring to the Congress leaders denial of holding parallel talks with MNM, Haasan said that the Congress party which fought against the British has surrendered and to become watchman for the looters. “I am saying that they (Congress) spoke to us,” he said, adding that on one hand they say that the third front would not win and on the other hand ‘Chidambaram and sons’ were sending messages asking to join the Congress. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted that the third front would not win the election in the state.