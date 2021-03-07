Sun, Mar 07, 2021

APJ Abdul Kalam's brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran no more

He is survived by a son and two daughters. His wife had predeceased him.

File photo: Former President Late APJ with his brother
Rameswaram:
Former President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam's elder brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran Maraickayar died here on Sunday, family sources said.

Maraickayar(104) died of old age, they said.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK president M K Stalin condoled the passing away of Maraickayar and expressed their sympathies with the family of the deceased.

