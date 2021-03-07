Tamil Nadu's Daily Covid-19 Tally Continues To Rise, Reports 567 New Cases

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu on Sunday saw its daily tally of new COVID-19 infections continue to show an upward trend after crossing the 500 mark once again, with 567 people testing positive for the virus, pushing the numbers to 8,55,121 while one death took the toll to 12,518.





Recoveries, which were outnumbering new infections, saw a dip with 521 people getting discharged taking the cumulative number to 8,38,606 leaving 3,997 active cases in the state, a Health bulletin said.





The state first recorded 500-plus COVID-19 daily cases in May 2020.





However, since the first week of February 2021, new cases were below the 500 mark.





On March 5, Tamil Nadu after seeing a declining trend in new cases, reported over 500 new infections once again.





The state capital constituted a major chunk of the new cases with 251 new infections Sunday, aggregating to 2,36,978 till date.





The metropolis also leads in terms of fatalities with 4,164 deaths.





A total of 54,841 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the total number of specimens examined to 1,78,46,391.





As many as 22 districts reported fresh infections in single digits while Coimbatore clocked 49 new cases, followed by Chengalpet (45) and Tiruvallur (38).





On the positive side, four districts -- Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Sivagangai and Thirupathur -- recorded ''zero'' new cases while active infections stood at eight, three, 29 and seven respectively, the bulletin said.





The lone victim to the contagion was a 78-year old woman from the city, with pre-existing morbidity, who was admitted to a private hospital on March 3 with complaints of fever and cough, died the next day (March 4) due to COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.