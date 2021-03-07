Very happy about poll pact with DMK: Alagiri

Chennai :

TNCC president K S Alagiri told media persons after the meeting with Stalin that, “Tamil Nadu Congress has signed the poll pact with DMK. We are very happy. Secularism binds us. Each political party in our alliance is committed to secularism. BJP is spreading like a pandemic, worse than Corona, throughout the country. BJP destabilises govts and weakens parties to gain foothold there. To prevent them and eliminate anti-social justice parties, and to keep an ideology alive, TN congress would fight the election with DMK led secular alliance. Our leader Rahul Gandhi said this election is a battle between two ideologies. We should win. If rivals win, it would meant defeat of one ideology. We are very happy.” Asked about his party being restricted to 25 seats, he said, “Ups and down are common in Politics. Great leaders have suffered defeat and bounced back. Seats contested by a party is determined by the political situation. Tomorrow we might be in a position to contest in 200 seats. This is the time to defeat BJP. Then we can establish Kamarajar rule.”





AICC in charge of TNCC said, “Today, INC and the DMK have signed seat sharing agreement. We will be contesting in 25 Assembly seats and one Kanyakumari LS seat. The Country is facing a big crisis today. We have to save the country. BJP is running the country like a dictatorship. Using its money and Govt to finish off govts and parties. By entering into alliance with AIADMK, the BJP wants to finish off the AIADMK also. It is a very dangerous situation. All like minded parties should come together to save democracy. I’m sure, DMK, Cong, Left and VCK is going to sweep this election and send a strong message throughout the country that democracy will be upheld. Once we sign, we have to be satisfied. Our only aim is to ensure DMK, Cong, Left and VCK wins. Now we have to take on our opponents. We have to sweep the elections.”