‘Extend hand’ for a change in TN, MNM urges Cong

Chennai :

“We are eager to have Congress as an ally. We both share the same DNA. We wanted to bring about a change in Tamil Nadu politics. We will be happy if they join us. If not, we will continue our endeavour for the change. If they come, it will be good for the Congress,” MNM general secretary CK Kumaravel on Saturday.





When asked whether talks being held with the Congress, he said that the talks continue to happen at different levels but he could not reveal the details.





“Only those who held talks can reveal the details,” he said.





The MNM’s invitation for the Congress party to join its alliance comes a day after Kamal Haasan came out strongly against the DMK and dubbed it as a B-team of the BJP for reducing the number of Assembly seats for the national party fulfilling the saffron party’s wish of Congress-mukht Bharat.





Following deadlock over the seat-sharing talks with the DMK, there were rumours of Congress party considering quitting the alliance and join the alliance with other parties including MNM. However, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri denied reports and said that his party does not believe in the third front.





Meanwhile, AISMK president R Sarathkumar and IJK leader Ravi Pachamuthu called on MNM chief Kamal Haasan to discuss the alliance for the ensuing April 6 polls.





After the discussion, Sarathkumar said that a good decision would be reached on finalising the alliance by tomorrow (Sunday) evening.





“The seat-sharing talks could be held after that and it would not be a problem,” he said.





AISMK decided to join in an alliance with IJK and MNM and had backed the chief ministerial candidature of Haasan as well.