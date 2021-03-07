A prestige battle at Srirangam for AIADMK, unmissable opportunity for DMK

Thiruchirapalli :

Out of the nine constituencies in Tiruchy revenue district, Srirangam is considered to be one of the prominent segments as the late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa use to claim this holy place as her hometown. So, the AIADMK cadre, who are facing the polls without their supremo for the first time, want to win this seat by all means and dedicate the victory to their late leader.





The segment constitutes people from mixed lifestyles and status with six wards from Tiruchy city corporation and some pockets that fall in rural limits. Though the segment is prominently considered the ‘Bhoologa Vaikundam’ (one among the 108 abodes of Lord Vishnu), most of the people depend on agriculture for livelihood. Castes like Mutharaiyar, Dalits and Udayars are spread over the segment. At the same time, Brahmins, Naidu and Vellalar community also have a significant presence.





Late AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa, who contested from Srirangam in 2011, won the seat by a huge margin and became the Chief Minister. With her victory, Srirangam had the prestige of being the Chief Minister constituency. Jayalalithaa introduced a series of developmental projects to this segment. The notable among them are the largest Butterfly Park in Asia, TNPL unit, a massive yatri nivas which can house at least 1,000 devotees at a time and developmental projects worth Rs 3000 crore. However, after four years of her term, she was convicted in the wealth case and was disqualified. So, there was a by-election in 2015 in which the then corporation council member S Valarmathi contested and won the seat. She became the minister after winning in the election in 2016 again.





The segment which faced Assembly polls for 15 times and AIADMK romped home eight times. So, the cadre claim that the seat is a fortress of the AIADMK. However, the DMK has been planning to turn the absence of the AIADMK iconic leader J Jayalalithaa to their advantage and wrest the seat this election.