AIADMK-DMDK-TMC: Deadlock continues in seat-sharing talks

Chennai :

According to AIADMK insiders, the seat-sharing talks are likely to be settled by Sunday. TMC leader G K Vasan also met chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence and is understood to have insisted for 8 assembly seats. However the AIADMK is keen on restricting the TMC within three assembly seats.





Earlier in the day, the AIADMK invited the sulking DMDK for the seat-sharing talks and the TMC. Though the AIADMK poll seat-sharing committee comprising chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami party coordinator O Paneerselvam and his deputies R Vaithlingam and KP Munusamy has succeeded with the PMK and the BJP in signing the seat-sharing agreement, the ruling party is finding it difficult to handle the DMDK.





“Premalatha Vijayakanth is unrealistic about their party’s vote share and are looking for seats matching the allocations to PMK and BJP. Further, they are not clear whether DMDK founder Vijayakanth is going to campaign for alliance partners and whether he is going to contest. We are facing severe time-bound pressure as the DMDK has already taken more than a week for the seat-sharing talks,” said an AIADMK senior.





Another important problem the AIADMK is facing is that the DMDK is eyeing the seats that are already in demand between the PMK and BJP.





Further BJP and DMDK are asking for the sitting seats represented by strong AIADMK MLAs. The BJP is also eyeing seats that are represented by the AIADMK so that they can harvest the developmental works executed by the AIADMK ministers.





The AIADMK is ready to give 15 assembly seats and a Rajya Sabha seat for DMDK. The DMDK is expecting around 25 seats.