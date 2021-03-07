Compassion, contribution to society traits of good leader, says MEA Secy

Thiruchirapalli :

The NIT, Tiruchy celebrated its institute day in which Vikas Swarup said, this is the century of innovation and inspiration for India. Good leaders should give back to society and contribute. Every leader should show compassion to the unfortunate ones all the time. He also mentioned that NIT Tiruchy is already practising this through a number of large social service projects. He applauded these efforts and said not to stop here. He further said that the students of this institute are the future of this country and that they are fortunate to be living in the most exciting era of innovation and inspiration. He said the students led the raise for new ideas, innovation and creating your future. He added that there are no shortcuts to success and leaders to be empathetic and humble in their pursuit of excellence. He applauded the community outreach program of NIT Tiruchy which includes low-cost street vacuum cleaner, solar cold storage for farmers, JEE coaching for local children and women entrepreneurship programs.





While addressing the Director Dr Mini Shaji Thomas outlined the institute’s response to COVID, national and international recognition, strategic plan for the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).





She happily announced that NIT Tiruchy is the only NIT to appear in the QS world University Rankings by subject announced on March 4 2021 and in the 451-500 rank bracket in both Electrical and Electronics and Mechanical Sciences.