Two students die on spot after their two wheeler rams into car

Thiruchirapalli :

Honest Raj (21), a resident from Manakarambai near Thanjavur, pursuing second year ITI and his friend Vijay (21) of Karambai were travelling on a two wheeler at around 1 pm on Saturday after their classes.





It is said that they were on high speed and riding rashly.





When they were nearing Ammanpettai bazaar, they lost control while negotiating a turning and hit a car that was proceeding to Tiruvaiyaru from Thanjavur. The collision was so bad that both the riders were were tossed off the two wheeler and they sustained severe head injuries resulting in death on the spot.





On information, a police team led by Tiruvaiyaru DSP Chithravelu rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to Tiruvaiyaru Government Hospital.





Nadukaviri police registered a case and are searching for the car driver who escaped.