Cops foil attempt to send skulls in parcel to PM to register opposition to new farm laws

Thiruchirapalli :

Condemning the enactment of the laws, which the farmers have been opposing for allegedly favouring the corporates, a section of farmers led by P Ayyakannu converged in front of the Head Post office in Tiruchy and tried to book parcels of human skulls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They alleged that the farmers had no option but to end their lives if the new farm laws were implemented.





On information, police personnel rushed to the spot and took away the skulls that the protesters had brought with them. However, the farmers then staged a shirtless protest against the police, asking the officials to allow them to send the skulls. While the police were discussing the matter with Ayyakannu, a group of protesters ran to the mobile phone tower and started climbing. Sensing trouble, a team of officials ran behind them and prevented them from climbing the tower.





Subsequently, more personnel were deployed at the spot, who surrounded the farmers to prevent them from taking any untoward step until they dispersed from the spot.





Meanwhile, another group of farmers led by Ayilai Siva Suriyan, the coordinator of the agitation committee, assembled at Kora Theru and staged a protest wearing a black badge.





They alleged that the Centre was threatening the agitating farmers with police force in Delhi. According to them, the government should instead initiate talks with the agitating farmers and withdraw the laws.





Similar protests were held by farmers in Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts, too.