Resurgence? State logs 562 new cases, four deaths

Chennai :

The total number of new cases of COVID-19 in Chennai spiked to 243, while Chengalpattu recorded 49 cases of COVID-19 and Coimbatore reported 48 cases. Among other districts, Ariyalur, Dharmapuri and Perambalur did not report any new cases of COVID-19.





As many as four more deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu, including one death in a private hospital and three deaths in government hospitals. All the four deceased had comorbidities. The total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu has reached 12,517.





A total of 560 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 8,38,085. Currently, there are a total of 3,952 active COVID-19 cases in the State.





On Saturday, 85,472 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, including 27,931 elderly people and 18,069 people with comorbidities. So far, a total of 8,48,096 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.