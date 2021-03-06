Hope secular, democratic forces come together to defeat BJP-AIADMK combine: Yechury

Chennai :

In the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, Yechury, addressing a rally at Maduravoyal, said secular and democratic forces along with the Left parties came together and inflicted a defeat on the BJP in the Parliamentary polls under the leadership of DMK. “Likewise in the state assembly election, I hope and confident that this sort of combination will emerge with the responsibility and maturity of all the parties. So that we can defeat the BJP-AIADMK combine,” he said, even as the seat sharing talks of his party with DMK remained inconclusive with latter offering only six assembly seats as against its demand for double digit seats.





Pointing out that BJP government at the centre has been intimidating the non-BJP governments in the states using central agencies, he said that on contrary AIADMK government is supporting the BJP in every single issue in the Parliament whether “it is farmers bill, trade unions bill or any other bills”.





The AIADMK-BJP alliance was a show of Katha kalashepam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Sutradar and chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam as the comical jalras(chimers), he said, adding, in Tamil that “Modi is the Sutradar, while your EPS and OPS were the jalras doing chayin- chakk to the Sutradar.” He asked what do EPS and OPS get in return for supporting the BJP? “They asked the centre to provide Rs 1.5 lakh crore for natural disasters but they got in return only Rs 5000 crore fund. Tamil Nadu has the highest amount of debt in the country. Every newborn child will have a debt of over Rs 60,000,” he noted.





He called upon the people of the state to defeat the BJP-AIADMK combine and vote for the secular alternative government along with the Left. He added that the Left would pressurise the new government to implement alternative pro-people policies to create new jobs and infrastructure.