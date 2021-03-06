Bus conductor who planted 3 lakh saplings in 30 years wins praise

Chennai :

Marimuthu Yoganathan is a bus conductor in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation by profession.





A known eco activist, Yoganathan has been awarded "Eco Warrior" award by Vice-President of India, 'Unsung Hero' award by wildlife film-maker Mike Pandey and film actor John Abraham in "Timberland" function held in Delhi.





Recently, a Twitter user with the handle name of @JainMaggii shared a picture of the bus conductor holding a sapling and wrote, "Marimuthu Yoganathan, a bus conductor who has planted over 3 lakh saplings in the last 30 years using his own money. Meet the 'real environmentalist'!"





Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also replied to the tweet dated March 5, 2021 and said, "Inspiration on my birthday. Thank you for sharing."