Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: 2nd round of talks between CPIM, DMK over seat-sharing remained inconclusive

Chennai :

CPI (M) state general secretary K Balakrishnan, other party members G Ramakrishnan and Mahendran met DMK leaders at the DMK headquarters in Arivalayam on Saturday.





"CPI (M) and DMK delegations have discussed the seat-sharing in today's meeting. Both parties have asked for their required number of seats", Balakrishnan said after the meeting with the DMK leaders.





He further added that the CPI (M) will inform the DMK leadership after consulting with their leaders about the DMK's offer.





"DMK offered us a particular number of seats but we demanded more than that. We said we will discuss it with our party members and inform them," Balakrishnan said.





Sources said that the DMK offered 6 seats but the CPI (M) demanded one extra so talks were inconclusive.





The third round of talks over seat-sharing between CPI (M) and DMK is likely to take place.





Later in the day, an executive meeting of CPI (M) also took place.





"Talks are underway on seat-sharing with DMK. Two rounds have over and soon we will have the next round of talks with DMK. They have come forward to increase seats but we demand a bit more than they offer.





Taking a jibe at the AIADMK-BJP alliance, Balakrishnan said: "It came in media that Amit Shah threatened them (AIADMK) for seats. AIADMK is afraid of him. Their alliance is an old garage alliance and it has many factions. The BJP is joining them. Their alliance is a waste alliance."





Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. The term of the 15th legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2.