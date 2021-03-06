Loan waivers leave Oppn ‘speechless’

Chennai :

Testimony to this was the observation made by a VCK functionary during a casual conversation. “People say that none of the other party leaders gave them such a generous amount of Rs 2,500,” said the functionary who worked at the ground level for a while in the past weeks.





While there is a general feeling among public and political parties that there is a strong anti-incumbency factor, the entire scenario at the ground level is different following the Pongal gift and announcements about waivers of farm, gold and SHG loans. “All this has worked in favour of AIADMK,” rued the functionary.





The only relief for opposition parties is the presence of BJP in the AIADMK alliance, which they see as a huge negative factor for the ruling party. Many feel that the anti-BJP sentiment alone will propel the opposition towards victory.