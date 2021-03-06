Will not join MNM-led third front, says Vaiko

Chennai :

“The MDMK will not join hands with Kamal,” asserted Vaiko, while replying to questions if his party was contemplating to align with the third front led by Kamal Haasan. After the VCK was allotted six seats by DMK, Kamal Haasan, while addressing a public meeting in Chennai, said that the DMK, which claims itself to be the champion of social justice, was not walking the talk as it allotted less seats to the VCK. Kamal also, indirectly, invited VCK to join his alliance. When media persons sought Vaiko’s reaction to the remarks of Kamal Haasan, he replied that MNM leader’s comments about DMK were his own and not correct. The DMK has treated VCK with respect, added Vaiko.





When asked whether the delay in finalising the alliance with DMK was due to lower number of seats offered in the alliance, Vaiko replied that there was no such thing, and the talks were going smooth.





When asked whether DMK has called MDMK for third round of talks, Vaiko said that so far DMK has not called them for the third round.