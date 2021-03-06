Voting right for nominated members: Left to move SC

Puducherry :

Talking to news persons here, Saleem said the CPI and CPI-M had given a written complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora regarding voting rights to the nominated members and he replied that nowhere in the Apex Court Order it was mentioned that the nominated members do not have voting rights during the confidence vote. The nominated members should not be allowed to topple a democratically elected government, he said.





The people of the UT should give a verdict to save Puducherry from deterioration of political culture, the CPI leader said. He alleged that former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi initially spoiled Puducherry and now the Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is acting against democratic norms.





Instead, Dr Soundararajan is holding meetings in the Cabinet room and allotting Minister’s chamber to her advisors which is ‘misuse of power’, he alleged. Saleem said that it is doubtful whether a fair and free election could be held in the UT.





CPM state committee member Perumal speaking on the occasion took exception to the allocation of 22 departments each to the advisors of the Lt.Governor and said that the administration be carried out through the Chief Secretary and other IAS officers.