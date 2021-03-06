Watch postal voting system closely: MK Stalin

Chennai :

Stalin made this appeal during the DMK district secretary meeting, which was held through video conference.





“The election commission has decided to allow postal votes for voters, who are 80 and above, and differently-abled persons in the April 6 Assembly polls, and therefore, the party president urged the cadre to carefully watch if there are any discrepancies in the voting process”, a release from the DMK headquarters said. The meeting also discussed the arrangements for the DMK public rally to be held in Tiruchy on March 7.





In a separate statement, Stalin also urged the State government to arrest the former special IPS officer, who was allegedly accused of sexual harassment.





He also demanded the arrest of the other officers listed by the woman IPS who was allegedly blocked by other police authorities when she tried to lodge a complaint and also tried threatened her to kill.





“Though ten women IPS officers had met the senior offier to take action against the police personnel named by the women SP, there was no action taken against the accused till this minute”, he said





“Who gave the courage to treat a woman police officer? Why the accused were not suspended and arrested till now”. Even though the complaint was lodged by the affected woman police 13 days back, till no action was taken”.





Stating that already Tamil Nadu IPS Association had asked to take action against the accused, Stalin pointed out “in addition, despite human rights commission had also sent a notice to DGP, no steps were initiated.”