Tiruchy meet a dress rehearsal for Stalin to take charge as CM: Nehru

Thiruchirapalli :

The Tiruchy event was planned as the 11th conference of the party for two days originally prior to the announcement of the Assembly election dates. Later it was converted into a three-hour programme and on Friday, the party president declared it as a 12-hour programme.





Accordingly, the programme is scheduled to commence by 7 am and conclude by 8 pm on Sunday. In order to ensure proper arrangement and success of the conference, party’s principal secretary KN Nehru identified a 700-acre site at Siruganur on Tiruchy-Chennai bypass.





Out of the total area, seating arrangement has been made in an expanse of 369 acres and a mega 300 feet LED screen would also be installed.





Three stages would be erected to conduct the programmes and to go on continuously.





Arrangements were being made at a rapid pace as time available is very short to complete the task. Office bearers confirmed that the party president would hoist a mega party flag to kick start the conference. A special 90-foot flag mast has been erected in front of the conference venue.





This apart, the premises would have stalls, including those selling food fruit, and a massive parking slot has also been set up. Since the venue is located on Tiruchy-Chennai bypass road, movement of cadre would be limited to that stretch alone.





DMK principal secretary KN Nehru, who has been overseeing the arrangements, said that it would be a preamble for Stalin taking charge as the Chief Minister. The DMK cadre, including district secretaries Vairamani, Kaduvetti Thiagarajan and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, are constantly visiting the venue and instructing the workers to ready the venue by Saturday morning.