Lt Governor discusses grant-in-aid to govt aided schools in UT

Puducherry :

According to a Raj Nivas release, the Lt Governor was apprised of the fact of constitution of Committee to examine and amend the Puducherry School Education Act and the Rules thereof.





Seized by the fact that the Teaching and Non-Teaching staff of Government aided Private Schools have not received their salaries and pensions for the last 14 months and needs expeditious resolution, the file along with a draft report of the committee was submitted to the Lt Governor as per her directions. Noting that the prevalent system of payment of salaries and pensions had been in vogue for long and was a settled practice, she granted her approval to continue the existing system of payment of salary and pension to the employees of government aided schools.





Dr Tamilisai also approved the proposal of the Committee to re-examine the draft report for legal changes required to bring in efficiency and accountability in the functioning of the government aided schools. The report of the Committee will be submitted for considered decision of the government after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes to a close.